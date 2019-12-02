Knoxville skating rink plays surprise video message for 4-year-old daughter of soldier deployed in Kuwait

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville girl was given a birthday gift from her soldier father who is stationed in Kuwait.

The daughter told her mom she didn’t want to turn four without her dad. Saturday, the little girl, Isabella Franco, received a video message from her father that turned it all around.

Seen in the video above Isabella had a roller skating party at the Change Center on Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville. Her father sang “Happy Birthday” to his little girl and wished her a happy birthday.

“It feels like he was here, so I want to thank the skating rink for doing that because that message was awesome and it was much needed,” said Ashley Franco, Isabella’s mom.

The Franco’s have three children and this is the first time their dad first time away. He should return in October 2020.

