Knoxville show on Elton John’s farewell tour rescheduled to 2022

FILE – Elton John takes the stage during his final performance of “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The rescheduled dates for Elton John’s worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road were announced on Wednesday.

After announcing the postponement of the Elton John’s final concert tour in April, tour officials have confirmed the 1994 Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee will resume touring in Europe at the end of 2021 before kicking off the North American leg of the tour in January 2022.

Elton John will now perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on April 8, 2022.

The original show was scheduled to take place on June 6, 2020. Tickets for the concert sold out in under two hours after going on sale in November of last year. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances, a tour release said.

Winning the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour,” the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The tour features never-before-seen photos and videos set to some of Elton’s most beloved songs.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.

According to setlist.fm, Elton John last performed in Knoxville in 1997 at Thompson-Boling Arena. He also performed at the old University of Tennessee basketball arena, the Stokley Athletics Center, in 1973.

For more information or to purchase tickets and VIP packages, visit EltonJohn.com.