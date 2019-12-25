Knoxville Police searching for runaway 13-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Deontae Peak was last seen leaving an East Oldham Avenue residence without permission around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
Peak is described as a 5-foot-6, 130- pound black male with brown eyes.
He was last seen getting into a silver Jeep.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the KPD Crime Hotline 865-215-7212.
