Knoxville police say man confessed to murdering woman during sex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New details this morning as police continue to investigate a murder at an apartment complex in Knox County.
Shawn Case, 27, faces second-degree murder charges after he confessed to killing 32-year-old Brittany Webb during sex.
Knoxville police found Webb Friday morning at the Ridgebrook Apartments after receiving secondhand information that a woman was deceased inside one of the units.
The arrest warrant states Case and Webb were together using drugs early Friday morning when Case began hitting her during intercourse. Police say she died of sharp force and blunt force trauma.
Police say Case gave a full confession to investigators. He is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
