Knoxville police: Man in critical condition at UT Medical Center after tree falls on van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is in critical condition after a tree fell onto the van he was driving Thursday as strong storms blew through the region.

According to Knoxville police, the male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, while the female passenger was uninjured, but had been taken to UT Medical Center as a precaution.

KPD cleared the scene of the accident near Ridgewood Road and one southbound lane of Broadway was reopened, Knoxville police said late Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Southbound lanes of Broadway Street at Jacksboro Pike were closed indefinitely as KPD officers work to clear a crash where a tree was blown across powerlines and onto a van. Two occupants were transported to UT Medical Center.

