KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting occurred near Hall of Fame Drive Sunday morning.

Shooting suspect Jesse Bailey Jr., 28, is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo: KPD)

On Monday morning, KPD announced that detectives obtained warrants charging a suspect identified as Jesse Bailey Jr., 28, with first-degree murder among other charges. His whereabouts were unknown as of 10 a.m. and efforts were ongoing to locate him.

KPD also identified the shooting victim as 35-year-old Howard Jordan of Knoxville.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, officers responded to the Arbor Place Apartments in the 700 block of Lula Powell Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday because of a reported shooting with a victim.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man inside of an apartment who had been shot at least one time. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before officers arrived, the suspect reportedly left the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its early stages. Knoxville Police said detectives are pursuing strong leads in the case.

Bailey should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

