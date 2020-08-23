Knoxville police arrest carjacking suspect after stealing a car at gunpoint Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Carjacking suspect arrested after stealing a man’s car at gunpoint in the early hours of Saturday morning, per Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking that occurred in the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way. Officers were told by the victim that an unknown suspect had stolen his car at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Then at around 11:50 a.m. on the same day, officers went to the 3600 block of Lyons Way where the stolen vehicle was located and a male was found matching the description of the suspect.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested 36-year-old Jeromon Lawery with K-9 assistance.

The victim positively identified Lawery from a lineup as the person responsible for the carjacking, and he was charged with carjacking and evading arrest. KPD also says additional charges are pending.

Lawery was also wanted out of Chatham county, Georgia for violation of parole.

