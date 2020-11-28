Knoxville Police: 2 shot during suspected ‘road rage’ incident on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday night after a suspected road rage incident on Interstate 40 in East Knox County.
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a call of someone being shot in “some sort of road rage” on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains.
Investigators say they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a Volkswagen Jetta on the side of the road. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
“Preliminary investigation suggests this was some sort of road rage incident and that the victims and the suspect did not know each other,” according to a statement from KPD.
An investigation is ongoing and officers are searching for two suspects said to be driving a new model Blue Ford Explorer.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the KPD tip line at 865-215-7212.
