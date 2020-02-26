Knoxville Planned Parenthood given OK to expand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a win for Planned Parenthood at Tuesday’s Knoxville city council meeting. A resolution allowed the office to expand passed unanimously.

Dozens of Planned Parenthood supporters showed up to Tuesday’s meeting in support of a zoning variance, but the proposal did not go without a lengthy discussion.

The facility is planning to invest nearly $2M to upgrade the building to make it more client-centered and staff friendly.

Because of this expansion, the building will need to meet new zoning requirements. They’ll need more parking and better accessibility.

The expansion will include the use of an already existing alleyway on Cherry Street and expand the parking lot to the back of the building where there is currently an empty grass lot.

Opposers of the resolution say they’re worried about more traffic in the alley so close to their homes. Glenn Wyatt was one of those opposers. He lives in the residential area next to the building.

“The biggest problem I have with it is it’s going to double the size of the building, the traffic is gonna be in the alley. Pedestrians use it, I use the alley,” said Glenn Wyatt.

Now that the resolution has passed, Planned Parenthood now has permission to move forward with its expansion. No word yet on when that project will begin.