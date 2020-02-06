1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County Health Department Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Rogersville City School Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Tri-Cities Christian School Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools

Knoxville PD investigates death of premature baby found inside residence

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police said Wednesday afternoon its agency was investigating the death of a premature baby.

According to Knoxville Police Department officials, KPD Violent Crimes Unit and Special Crimes Unit investigators responded to the apartment complex located in the 1700 block of Kim Watt Drive around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, where the body of a deceased male premature infant was found inside a residence.

KPD saying the incident is “currently being investigated as an unknown/suspicious death and all involved parties are identified.”

The Knox County Medical Examiner took custody of the infant’s body to be examined at the Regional Forensics Center.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made known by officials.

(Photo: WATE)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss