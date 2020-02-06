Knoxville PD investigates death of premature baby found inside residence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police said Wednesday afternoon its agency was investigating the death of a premature baby.

According to Knoxville Police Department officials, KPD Violent Crimes Unit and Special Crimes Unit investigators responded to the apartment complex located in the 1700 block of Kim Watt Drive around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, where the body of a deceased male premature infant was found inside a residence.

KPD saying the incident is “currently being investigated as an unknown/suspicious death and all involved parties are identified.”

The Knox County Medical Examiner took custody of the infant’s body to be examined at the Regional Forensics Center.

