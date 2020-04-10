Knoxville native achieves dream, debuts on WWE’s Monday Night RAW

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville native Bianca Blair, also known as Bianca Belair, made her debut on WWE’s Monday Night RAW.

Blair was born and raised in Knoxville. She’s a graduate of Austin-East Magnet High School and the University of Tennessee.

Blair has spent the last two years in WWE’s developmental promotion known as NXT.

Two years ago, when she was starting her journey in NXT, WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Madisen Keavy sat down with Blair before a show.

Blair admits, at first, her parents were hesitant when she decided to become a WWE wrestler, but now, her parents are supportive and learning more about the sport she loves.

“Every time I step in that ring, I want to show that I’m the best that stepped in that ring. I want to leave a lasting impression on every single person there.” said Blair in the 2018 interview.

When she was in NXT, Blair would say Belair, her character, is the EST of NXT.

“She is the strongest, she’s the toughest, she’s the roughest, she’s quickest, she’s fastest, she’s the greatest, she’s the best. All those things end in EST. That’s exactly what I am. I am the EST of NXT, when I step in the ring that’s exactly what I show every single time.” said Blair.

Now, she calls herself the EST of WWE.

The strongEST

The toughEST

The roughEST

The quickEST

The greatEST

The bEST#ESTofWWE#RAW pic.twitter.com/ujvdYoLdMw — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 7, 2020

Blair made her debut in a series of impromptu matches. One match pitted her against WWE superstar Zelina Vega. She then competed in a 6-man tag match, where she teamed up with The Street Profits, a tag team that consists of her husband, Montez Ford, to take on the team of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

