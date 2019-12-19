Knoxville named 2020 Concert City of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ticket purchasing company Vivid Seats has named Knoxville the 2020 Concert City of the Year in its “2020: A Look Ahead” post remarking on live event experiences.

The city being named a concert city after the likes of Denver (the 2019 Concert City of the Year) and Las Vegas a few years back based ticket sales data and on live concert events offered this year.

“It was good to be a music fan in Knoxville in 2019, a memorable year in which Garth Brooks performed at Neyland Stadium. It will be even better in 2020, as music fans will have more options than ever for compelling concerts,” Vivid Seats said of Knoxville.

Not only was 2019 a great year of live events, it appears the new year will bring even more rocking and live fun to Scruffy City – Knoxville’s 2020 lineup includes: Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Zac Brown, Five Finger Death Punch, Melissa Etheridge, Jerry Seinfeld, Bert Kreischer, Zac Brown, Lauren Daigle and many more live acts.

The tickets sales data also played into the label – based on Vivid Seats sales data, last year, Denver took home the honors and two years ago, it was Las Vegas.

MORE ONLINE | Knoxville events calendar from Visit Knoxville

