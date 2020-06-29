Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings

Tennessee

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

(Mayor Kincannon signs Executive Order to mandate masks be worn inside all City-owned buildings)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has signed a new executive order which mandates masks be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

A news release from the mayor’s office says that the order comes following a week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

This order will go into effect Wednesday, July 1 at all city owned facilities:

  • The Public Works Service Center
  • The Safety Building
  • The Convention Center
  • The Sunsphere
  • The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
  • Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
  • The Jacob Building
  • The Muse
  • Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
  • The Knoxville Station Transit Center
  • The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec

Also, visitors coming to the City County Building will also be asked to wear a mask for all city-related business.

“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus. Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult.

It is just common courtesy. It is my responsibility to do everything I can to keep the people of Knoxville safe and that includes City employees and anyone doing business inside a City facility. I want to lead by example and I will continue to urge other leaders to take similar measures.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss