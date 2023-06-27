KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for a male suspect involved in a West Knoxville shooting.

Jaheim Houston, 22, of Knoxville has been indicted by a Knox County grand jury for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jaheim Houston, 22. (Courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department)

According to police, Houston may have been connected to a shooting at a Bebo’s Café on May 15. Officers found numerous shell casings in the parking lot but no gunshot victims were found at first.

During the investigation, officers found a car on the Alcoa Highway ramp toward Neyland Drive that fled the scene of the shooting. The passenger, Destiny Jones, 24, was suffering from a gunshot wound and ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, the medical examiner determined that Jones died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Houston is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Houston’s whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.