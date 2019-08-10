Knoxville man dies of cardiac distress while hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hiker died after experiencing cardiac distress near the Greenbrier Ranger Station in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the park, Harold Thompson, 58, of Knoxville, was hiking with his brother on the Injun Creek manway around 2:00 p.m. when he started experiencing cardiac distress.

Rangers responded after receiving the call. The pair were about a mile and a half from the ranger station.

The release says Thompson’s brother is an EMT and administered CPR for about an hour with park medics.

An AED was also used by emergency responders on the scene.

Thompson was pronounced dead at 3:00 p.m. under consultation with the park’s medical adviser from the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was taken to LeConte Medical Center by the Gatlinburg Fire Department.