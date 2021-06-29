Knoxville man builds ‘Jet Ski Scooter’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a jet ski, it’s a scooter, no… it’s something in between?

The marvel that was created by Steve Cunningham has been dubbed, the “Jet Ski Scooter.” You may have seen it in the streets of Knoxville.

Cunningham says it took a couple of weeks to build. Despite its eye-catching aquatic appearance, it drives like a normal motorbike. He notes the invention was not his idea.

He said he was inspired by a similar machine built on the West Coast.

“Online, on Facebook and other groups, I saw someone out in California that had built one of these. I had a little extra time so I figured I’d give it a try to see if I could build,” Steve Cunningham said. “I started doing research on kind of how to do it but there really wasn’t anything out there to teach you how to dot it, so I just did it myself.”