Knoxville homeless man robbed by gang of juveniles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville police responded to the State Street Parking garage early Sunday morning for reports of a robbery.

Officers say 12 juveniles and one adult were arrested for robbing a homeless man. A witness told police that 15 to 20 juveniles attacked the man and took his money.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived but the suspects were located on Hall Of Fame Drive near Church Avenue.

In all, 12 juveniles ranging from 13 to 15 years of age and one 18-year-old woman were arrested.

The group faces a range of charges from curfew violation, disorderly conduct, jaywalking and simple possession of a narcotic.

Ten misdemeanor citations were issued for violating curfew. In those cases, both the juvenile and the parent were cited.

Officials are saying this a good reminder that parents can be charged when their kids violate curfew per Tennessee state law.

LATEST STORIES: