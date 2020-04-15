Knoxville Dolly Parton mural to be restored following vandalization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville arts group is working to restore a Dolly Parton mural after it was vandalized earlier this week.

Dogwood Arts will provide funding for the restoration through the Art in Public Places Mural Program. Restoration will begin immediately and will be completed over the next few weeks.

Visitors can expect to see a few new design elements like new lips, earrings and even a butterfly or two. A layer of anti-graffiti coating will be added to the mural as well.

The Dolly Parton mural located in Strong Alley was completed in 2019 by Colton Valentine, a street artist/muralist based in San Antonio, Texas. After alerting Valentine of the vandalism and consulting him on the next steps, Dogwood Arts asked local artist Megan Lingerfelt to restore and enhance the popular piece.

“As soon as I heard Dolly was tagged I knew several other pieces in the alley would have also been hit. It is known as “graffiti alley” so I am not surprised that people still tag there, though I am disappointed that they chose to target several artworks instead of the less developed walls. I love the idea that there is a place where artists can go and paint at will – that is really special – but unfortunately we can’t expect everyone to respect it. Artist Megan Lingerfelt

The act of vandalism also affected four other murals in Strong Alley, according to a release from Dogwood Arts.