Knoxville Dolly Parton mural restoration complete after vandalization

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The famous Dolly Parton Mural near downtown Knoxville has finished its restoration.

Dogwood Arts took on the project after the Knoxville landmark was defaced last week.

Local artist Megan Lingerfelt was responsible for the restoration, which she says was an honor.

WATE 6 On Your Side and News Channel 11 are glad Dolly has been fixed.

Of note, several other paintings were touched up on Wednesday as well.

