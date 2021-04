JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A bipartisan bill limiting the use of chokeholds from police officers passed through Tennessee Senate this week with unanimous support. The purpose of the bill is to place more accountability on officers when it comes to the use of deadly force by chokehold.

"It's important for us as a policymaking body to take a look at what we're doing with law enforcement make certain that we're not only giving them the tools but mandating what they do and how they interact," said state Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). "Obviously we want to keep law enforcement safe and the public safe but we also want to keep safe from those who they're trying to subdue if you will."