Knoxville Beer Board approves alcohol sales for 4 local Cracker Barrel locations

Tennessee

Spokesperson for Cracker Barrel says beer will be served at locations across Tennessee 'very soon'

by: Caleb Wethington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales for four local Cracker Barrel locations (pending final documentation).

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson said during the meeting, the plan is to roll out beer at Cracker Barrels across the state, “Very soon.”

Here’s where you can soon grab a beer at Cracker Barrel

  • Cracker Barrel – 5001 Central Avenue Pike
  • Cracker Barrel – 9214 Park West Boulevard
  • Cracker Barrel – 1510 Cracker Barrel Lane
  • Cracker Barrel – 2920 South Mall Road

