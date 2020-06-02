Knoxville-based 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment deployed to Washington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forces in the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, based in Knoxville, are being deployed to Washington, Major General Jeff Holmes announced Tuesday.

Holmes is also commissioner of the Tennesssee Department of Military and made the announcement during Gov. Bill Lee’s press conference at popular Nashville restaurant Arnold’s Country Kitchen.

Holmes said the state received a request to send forces Monday afternoon.

The 278th is the only armored calvary regiment in the Army National Guard.

President Donald Trump on Monday called on states “dominate the streets” in the wake of protests and riots over the weekend and called for the use of military forces. Washington has been one of the cities where large protests have been held and where the demonstrations have at times turned violent.

Holmes said he could not discuss details of the mission for the 278th.

LATEST STORIES: