Knox County Sheriff commends deputy, KPD officer who stopped suicide attempt

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is recognizing two deputies whose on-duty heroics saved a man’s life in April.

On Monday, KCSO posted dramatic bodycam footage of officers responding to a suicide attempt a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road on April 8, 2019. KCSO Traffic Unit officer Brian Rehg and Knoxville police Lieutenant Chris McCarter are seen grabbing a man as he attempts to jump off a bridge.

Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to commend our very own TANGO ”Traffic Unit” Officer, Brian Rehg for his efforts in saving the life of a young man that attempted to jump off a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road On April 8, 2019. Officer Rehg along with KPD Lt. Chris McCarter grabbed and held onto the young man just seconds before he went over the bridge. Because of their vigilance and quick actions the young man is alive today. Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others. Thank you gentlemen for your continued hard work and dedication to Knoxville and Knox County! Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 16, 2019

“Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others,” Sheriff Spangler said in the KCSO post.