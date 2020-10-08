Knox County man faces charges after trying to resurrect his grandmother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man is in jail after causing nearly $30,000 in damages to a cemetery in an attempt to resurrect his grandmother.

Law enforcement responded on Monday night to reports of vandalism at the church cemetery on Huckleberry Springs Road. Extensive damage including dig sites and broken headstones were found.

Danny Frazier admitted to destroying some of the property in an attempt to “resurrect his grandmother,” who is buried at the cemetery.

Frazier was arrested and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

