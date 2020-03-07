Knox County judge sentences repeat sex offender to 18 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A repeat sex offender will spend the next 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he was sentenced for raping a woman in 2019 at a North Knoxville laundromat.

Arthur Lee Jefferson, 56, was convicted of choking, kicking and striking a woman on Feb. 16, 2019, at the Super Wash laundromat at 2319 N. Central St. before raping her in a bathroom. Jefferson later left the bathroom and returned with a rope but the victim was able to fight him off.

Video surveillance from the laundromat captured Jefferson in the lobby area as he entered and exited the bathroom where the rape occurred.

The victim was treated for her injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

In addition to serving 18 years, Jefferson must also comply with the requirements of Community Supervision for Life.

Jefferson was already on the Sex Offender Registry for a previous conviction. According to the registry, Jefferson was convicted in 1988 of committing a lewd act upon a child in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

