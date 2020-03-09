Knox County deputy hospitalized after police pursuit in East Knox County Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is in jail and one Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized after a police chase stemming from a report of a suspicious person in East Knox County.

Knox County deputies were investigating a suspicious person near Brakebill Road and Strawberry Plains Pike in East Knox County around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect attempting to flee, crashing into the police cruiser and then speeding away.

Officers then pursued the suspect, and the chase came to an end as the suspect crashed into a second cruiser.

The suspect is now in custody and multiple charges are forthcoming.

One officer suffering a non-life threatening injury, taken to UT Medical Center where he’ll have surgery on his ankle/foot Sunday morning.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.