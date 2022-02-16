KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been shot following an officer-involved shooting in West Knox County.

Wednesday morning, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to check out a suspicious persons/vehicle near Lexington Drive in West Knox County. Upon arrival, KCSO says deputies found a man and a woman sleeping in a vehicle.

KCSO says both ‘failed to adhere to verbal commands by the deputies.’ This is when the woman allegedly attempted to grab the deputy’s service weapon, and the man attempted to run over the deputy. This reportedly led the deputy to fire his weapon.

As the two were fleeing the scene, their vehicle struck Ford F-250 and two vehicles before fleeing on foot, according to KCSO. Both were arrested and the man was taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. According to the TBI, the woman also was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. The names of the two and their charges have yet to be released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation as with all officer-involved shootings.

Rural Metro also says the area of Lexington Road and Simmons Road is going to be closed for a while due to this incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with more information as it became available.