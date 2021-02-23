KNEELING DEBATE: Crowe, Lundberg among legislators asking Tenn. universities to ‘prohibit any such actions moving forward’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a letter to university presidents in Tennessee, several state senators asked school leaders to adopt policies related to kneeling or any form of protest that “could be viewed as disrespectful” to the flag or the nation.

Senator Paul Bailey (R- Sparta) posted the letter on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that outlined their requests.

The letter’s signers include Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol).

The letter reads in part, “While we recognize our student athletes may express their own views on a variety of issues in their personal time, we do not condone any form of protest that could be viewed as disrespectful to our nation or flag while they are representing our state universities.”

On February 15, the ETSU Men’s Basketball Team was recorded kneeling before the game at Chattanooga. An ETSU official confirmed the team has done so prior to other games this season as well.

Head Coach Jason Shay was asked about his team kneeling that same week after the Bucs faced Mercer at home.

Coach Shay said kneeling is about shedding light on racial issues, not disrespecting the American flag or the men and women who have served.

Late last week, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said the men’s basketball team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem has caused pain across the region and doesn’t reflect the region’s values.

The topic also came up Monday during a local panel discussion on Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

You can watch that entire discussion on our WJHL Facebook page below.

The letter from senators encourages chancellors and presidents at universities across the state, including East Tennessee State University, to “adopt policies within your respective athletic departments to prohibit any such actions moving forward.”

Other schools the letter addressed include schools such as the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

“We expect all those who walk onto the field of play representing our universities to also walk onto the field of play to show respect for our National Anthem,” the letter states.