Kingston, TN home explosion with injuries under investigation

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are investigating after a home explosion with injuries was reported in Kingston Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kingston Police and area fire crews are working a house explosion in the 700 block of Gallaher Road, according to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Injuries were reported, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The conditions of any victims were not immediately available.

A photo of a fiery explosion was captured by motorist at about 4:15 a.m. and submitted to Attorney General Johnson.

A large police and fire presence is currently at the scene. Southbound traffic on Gallaher Road in the area is being affected.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update details as they become available.