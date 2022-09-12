KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kevin Hart, one of America’s most popular comedians, is set to perform in Knoxville this fall.

The actor and comedian on Monday announced eight additional shows that have been added to the second leg of his 2022 Reality Check Tour. The ‘Jumanji’ star will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for the Knoxville date will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, September 14th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, September 15th.

Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Guests will be required to place their phone in individual Yondr pouches upon arrival at the venue. Guests maintain possession of the pouch at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Hart is one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians on tour today, selling out over 100 arenas around the world on his last tour. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards. As an actor, 10 of his films have opened at No .1 at the box office and grossed more than $4.23 billion global revenue.