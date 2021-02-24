Kentucky Kingdom sold to company that operates Dollywood

FILE – The entrance to Kentucky Kingdom is shown on Friday, Aug. 17, 2012, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky amusement park that once operated as a Six Flags has been sold to a company that operates family-oriented venues around the country including Dollywood in Tennessee and Silver Dollar City in Missouri. Officials said in a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that Georgia-based Herschend Enterprises is majority partner and operator of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay amusement and water park in Louisville. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, file)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky amusement park that once operated as a Six Flags has been sold to a company that operates family-oriented venues around the country including Dollywood in Tennessee and Silver Dollar City in Missouri.

Officials said in a news conference on Tuesday that Georgia-based Herschend Enterprises is the majority partner and operator of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay amusement and water park in Louisville.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Dollywood President Craig Ross will serve as the park’s interim general manager. He says the company will listen carefully to what the community wants as it develops a five-year plan to attract more visitors.