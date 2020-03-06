Kentucky AD: Ticket privileges revoked for fan yelling racial slur after loss to UT

Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots while defended by Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ticket privileges have been revoked from the Kentucky basketball fan seen directing a racial slur at a Tennessee fan in a video.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a tweet that the fan will not be able to purchase tickets to any of the university’s athletic events, effective immediately.

We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

Earlier in the week, Barnhart tweeted “there will be consequences” for a Wildcats fan shown in a couple of videos yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee fan near the end of the Volunteers’ upset of the No. 6 Wildcats.

An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky. There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp Arena during the Vols’ 81-73 victory.

Williams’ video and another show a woman, who identified herself as Ashley Lyles to Lexington TV station WLEX, yelling the slur as she left.

Lyles apologized in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction “unacceptable, period.”