Kenny Chesney to perform in Nissan Stadium in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music star Kenny Chesney will perform inside Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in 2020.

The Knoxville-native and ETSU graduate will be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The Nashville stop will be part of Chesney’s “Chillaxification 2020 Tour” which will include concerts at 20 major stadiums across the country.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, October 4.

