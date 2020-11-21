KCSO: Suspect shot by deputies, transported to UT Medical after reportedly shooting at cars & homes in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports one suspect has been transported to UT Medical Center after being shot by deputies after reportedly shooting at cars and homes and breaking into a man’s home in Powell Saturday morning.

KCSO reports deputies responded to multiple calls around 9 a.m., that a suspect driving a dark gray pickup truck was firing shots at cars and homes in Powell.

KCSO says a resident on Norman Lane called 911 and told dispatch a man driving a similarly-described truck had entered his home.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene at 9:27 a.m., not long after, shots were fired and the suspect was then taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

KCSO says the TBI will be investigating this shooting.

Previous: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Knox County.

No additional has been released at this time, the TBI says it will provide an update when possible.

We’ll continue to follow this investigation and update you on the latest whenever it becomes available.