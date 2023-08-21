KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department (MPD) is searching for one of its K-9s after the dog has an “altercation” with several coyotes.

According to a post from MPD, K-9 Eunice’s handler removed the dog from the Police Vehicle to give him a relief break. Outside the vehicle, Eunice encountered several coyotes and an altercation ensued.

Eunice was last seen chasing the coyotes in the area of Sevierville Road and South Washington Street. MPD added that after Eunice entered a wooded area and was out of sight from his handler, another violent altercation was heard. It is unknown if Eunice is injured.

Eunice is a dark-colored Belgian Malinoisis. He was wearing two collars, one of which is clearly marked “Police” when he was last seen.

If anyone sees Eunice, they are asked to call 911. MPD added several law enforcement agencies have been in the area searching for Eunice.