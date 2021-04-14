Just over half of Tennesseans surveyed say they are ‘willing, but hesitant’ to get COVID vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State health officials have released the results of a survey on how Tennesseans feel about COVID-19 vaccines.

The Tennessee Department of Health says that of the more than 1,000 Tennesseans surveyed, 53.7 percent said they were willing but hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey also found that the main reasons for vaccine hesitancy are safety and unknown short and long-term health effects. The speed with which vaccines were tested and developed has fueled people’s concerns, the results suggest.

“The results are consistent with national trends and show that Tennesseans want more information from trusted sources as they make their decision,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a release. “This market survey was an important step in identifying where we can be helpful in providing information about safety and effectiveness.”

The survey was conducted by a third party and included adult respondents from all 95 Tennessee counties.