Judge: Tennessee can’t prevent abortions during coronavirus

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has barred Tennessee from preventing abortions during a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a Friday night ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said the defendants didn’t show that any appreciable amount of personal protective equipment would be saved if the ban is applied to abortions.

In a hearing by telephone Friday, attorneys for abortion providers argued that Tennessee women will face immediate harm if the ban on abortions is not lifted.

Attorneys for the state argued that abortions are being treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.