Joel Guy Jr. to serve consecutive life sentences for gruesome Thanksgiving murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man convicted of the murder and dismemberment of his parents at their Knox County home in 2016 will spend two consecutive life sentences in prison.

In October, Joel Guy Jr. was convicted on all seven charges: two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

His parents, Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were found dismembered in their West Knoxville home four years ago, during Thanksgiving weekend.

Today Guy Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charges. Then, an additional life sentence was handed down, to be served consecutively. And another 4 years added for the two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Knox County judge Steven Sword said it was the most extreme form of abuse of a corpse he has seen during his 25-year career.

Knox County judge Steven Sword said it was the most extreme form of abuse of a corpse he has seen during his 25-year career. "This wasn't just abuse of a corpse… this was the most extreme form of abuse of a corpse I've seen in 25 years. Hopefully, it's the most severe I see in my entire career however long that lasts."

Sword said Guy Jr. showed no remorse for his actions during the trial and even appeared ‘proud’ of what he had done.

Sword said Guy Jr. showed no remorse for his actions during the trial and even appeared 'proud' of what he had done. Judge Sword told Guy Jr. during trial he looked "proud."

During the four-day trial in October, prosecutors Leslie Nassios and Hector Sanchez introduced hundreds of pieces of evidence and dozens of witnesses to support the case that Guy Jr. planned to kill and dismember his parents, motivated by financial gain.

One of the key pieces of evidence was a notebook filled with details of the murders. The notebook, according to state prosecutors, proves that Guy Jr. was motivated by a 500K insurance plan, of which, he was the beneficiary.

The grandson of Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy gave a victim impact statement during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.