Jerry Seinfeld coming to Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year

Jerry Seinfeld attends the “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” photo call at The Paley Center for Media, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of America’s most popular comedians is bringing his standup tour to Knoxville next year.

The Civic Auditorium and JS Touring announced today that Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium stage on April 30, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets available through the Knoxville Civic Coliseum & Auditorium box office: 865-215-8999 and Ticketmaster.com.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game-changer.”