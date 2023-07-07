JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A multi-agency pursuit ended in an arrest of a man wanted in several different counties in East Tennessee.

Scotty Allen Barnes, of Gray, Tennessee, had multiple outstanding warrants. He was reportedly driving a stolen Ford F-250 at the time of the pursuit.

“When we entered the pursuit, he was still traveling down the interstate at a high rate of speed. Luckily, the White Pine Police Department, one of their officers was able to get spike strips out which caused a front right tire to be deflated,” said Jefferson County Patrol Lieutenant Tim Herzog.

Herzog was able to catch up with Barnes and strict the back left end of his truck before Barnes was able to get back on Interstate 40.

“We’re trained on basic pit maneuvers in the police academy,” Herzog explained. “That was a long time ago for me but I’ve been in several of them, and used them a couple of times. So my goal was to do the least amount of damage possible to both vehicles. Of course that didn’t work for him.”

Barnes was taken to UT Medical Center due to injuries from the crash. Another officer was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

“In the moment for us, I think we train so much and we’re in these positions so often you don’t have a lot of time to consider your own. Our main objective at that point in time, especially when he crossed the wrong side of the roadway is to stop him from injuring anybody innocent, any of our citizens or just travelers on the interstate,” Herzog stated.

He added these pursuits happen more times than you think. They’re just glad they were able to keep community members safe.

Along with having outstanding warrants in multiple counties, Barnes now faces several charges related to this pursuit.