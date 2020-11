NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell perform onstage during the 19th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Mercy Lounge on September 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music star Jason Isbell Thursday took to social media to announce his parting with his Country Music Awards Lifetime Membership after several icons who died in 2020, were not honored during Wednesday night’s ceremony.

In a Tweet, Isbell said that he and fellow country singer Amanda Shires were parting with their memberships because John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver – all who died during 2020 – were not mentioned at the 2020 CMA’s.