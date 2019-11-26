Jason Aldean to perform in Knoxville in February 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music star Jason Aldean will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in February of 2020.

According to the Thompson-Boling Arean Management Office, Aldean will be performing on Saturday, February 22.

The Knoxville stop is part of Aldean’s “We Back Tour.”

The performance will also feature special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased at the Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office, over the phone at 865-656-4444 or online by clicking here.