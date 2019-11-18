Jackson Co. man arrested on multiple child abuse charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jackson County man was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Stanley Reece, 55, was arrested on November 4, for one count of child abuse/neglect, one count of aggravated domestic assault, and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on September 5, TBI agents began investigating Reece, on complaints of physical and sexual abuse of a child.

Officials say during the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated the victim was a child in Reece’s care.

Reece was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he was released after posting a $25,000 bond.