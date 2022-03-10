NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owners of the popular whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s is joining the growing list of companies halting business in Russia.

Jack Daniel’s parent company Brown-Forman is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and also produces other popular brands like Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

Brown-Forman released a statement to News 2, which reads:

Brown-Forman has made the decision to suspend commercial operations in Russia to allow the company time to assess the current environment. Over the coming weeks and months, Brown-Forman will monitor and evaluate the situation and our position in the Russian market.

At this stage, today’s actions actions include:

Brown-Forman is suspending the importation of Brown-Forman brands, including Jack Daniel’s.

We are suspending all sales and marketing activities in Russia.

We have paused hiring for our new distribution company (previously due to be launched in July).

In making this decision, we want to ensure our Brown-Forman values and focus on people

guide us. We are staying in close contact with our Ukrainian colleagues, providing assistance and financial support to help them during this time of need. I can confirm that we have approximately 80 employees in Russia (with the intention of hiring more for

the new company, now paused) and are continuing to support those individuals. I can also confirm that Russia is about 1% of our global business.

In addition, we are making donations to UNICEF, UNHCR, and International Medical Corps,

organizations aiding Ukrainian children and all refugees and offering medical assistance.

Our greatest hope is for peace and stability.