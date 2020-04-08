‘It’s just not fair’ Family of stabbing victim Nettie Spencer speaks out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three women were stabbed to death at a Pilot gas station Tuesday morning in Knoxville, one of the victim’s family members is speaking out.

Samantha Collins is the cousin of Nettie Spencer. Nettie was just 41 years old at the time of her death. Samantha spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side sharing her shock in hearing what happened to her cousin and recalling who she was as a person.

“She was just an all around good person. I personally have never heard her say a bad word about anybody.” Samantha said.

Samantha got the news from a family member early Tuesday afternoon.

“Of course I was devastated, I was absolutely devastated, and to have her life cut short like this just unfair. Its just not fair.” Samantha said.

The other two victims were identified as Joyce Whaley, 57, Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51. A fourth woman was hospitalized with stab wounds but has now been released.

All four women were stabbed by a North Carolina truck driver — who was shot and killed by a Knox County deputy — at the Pilot Travel Center near an Interstate-40 exit in East Knox County on Tuesday around 7 a.m., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

