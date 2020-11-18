‘It’s just amazing’: Jordan Gorman’s father thrilled that son was found safe

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation packed up their staging area on Valley View Road following a happy ending to a missing child case.

A rescue crew from Christian County, Kentucky found 9-year old Jordan Gorman under a tarp in the woods less than a mile from his home Tuesday afternoon.

Gorman’s father, Aaron Hatt, says Jordan went into the foster care system about two years ago and now has a new last name. When police first issued the Amber Alert on Monday, he didn’t know it was his own son until the TBI released a photo.

“The same picture that they had is the same picture that I have on my phone. I haven’t seen him in like 18 months because of like custody issues and all that stuff. But it’s the same picture. So I called her, and I said, that’s Jordan, I got to go,” said Hatt.

Hatt and his wife came to Cheatham County to help search for the child, too. Hours later, they got the call he was alive and were overcome with emotion.

“It’s just amazing,” said Hatt, “She about broke her neck trying to get back in the car fast enough!”

Cheetham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said it’s rare for a missing child case to end like this, but he’s grateful that it did.

“We asked him if he knew we were looking for him, and did he see any helicopters? And he said ‘No, no, no big deal.’ But a miracle happened today,” said Breedlove.