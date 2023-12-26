KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced the start of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season. Although the iconic cookie-selling booths haven’t popped up yet, the public can pre-order cookies from a Girl Scout in their life now.

Every box of cookies sold helps fund various activities for the Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, and more.

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachian Council, which includes 46 counties from Southwest Virginia through East Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, will sell cookies at booths from Feb. 16 to March 17, 2024.

The overall cookie sale consists of three phases:

2024 Cookie Season Timeline

Friends and Family Pre-Sale

Customers can now pre-order Girl Scout Cookies from a Girl Scout in their life.

Digital Public Sale

Starting December 11, customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online at a Girl Scout member’s specific website, and they’ll be delivered by that local scout in late January or early February. Customers can donate online to Operation Appreciation, which provides cookies to United States military service members.

Starting February 9, 2024, customers can order online from a local Girl Scout and have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address.

The last day to place a cookie order online for in-person delivery by a local Girl Scout will be March 7, 2024. Customers can continue to donate online to Operation Appreciation or place an online order to have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

2024 Public In-Person Cookie Booth Sale

From February 16 to March 17, 2024, local Girl Scouts will sell cookies at booths outside grocery stores, retail storefronts, and other approved partner locations across the region. The cookie sale concludes on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

This is a crucial time for the girls as they develop their entrepreneurial skills and learn invaluable life skills, such as goal-setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision-making. All proceeds from the cookie sales will stay with the local council and troops to power Girl Scouts’ experiences throughout the year.

To stay up-to-date on how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies throughout the sale, including information on how to order online or where you can find local Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth, visit our website at www.iwantcookies.org.