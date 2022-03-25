UPDATE: A verdict has been reached – read more here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A verdict will soon be read in the trial of RaDonda Vaught, the former Vanderbilt nurse accused of homicide after she administered a fatal dose of the wrong medication to a patient.

Vaught waived her right to testify in the case, but on Friday morning, she spoke with News 2’s Stephanie Langston—saying she’s ready for what’s to come.

“I’m glad that we’ve come to this point, it’s been 4 and a half years. Regardless of the jury’s verdict, I’m just glad to not have to—carry around the weight of whatever is going to happen with the justice system anymore and I think Mrs. Murphey’s family deserves closure and to be able to move forward from this too, so we will just see what they have to say,” Vaught said.

She also shared her thoughts on the District Attorney’s office in Davidson County. “It has taken three of them, and a bunch of lies, to do their job and that’s a reflection of them and not me.”

The jury began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. A verdict will be read at 1 p.m.



Case Details