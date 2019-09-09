Investigators believe minor started house fire in Sweetwater while people were inside

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WJHL) – One juvenile is in big trouble this morning after being accused of starting a fire at a home in Monroe County.

Sweetwater police say they found the home in the 100 block of Gaut Avenue engulfed in flames yesterday afternoon.

Neighbors at the scene told police there were still people inside, but thankfully officers were able to quickly get them out.

One elderly woman was helped by ambulance at the scene, and the home has been deemed completely destroyed.

Investigators say a juvenile who lives at the home started the fire.

A petition is expected to be filed by prosecutors Monday.

The red cross is now helping the family with food, clothing and shelter.