Invasive tick identified in more East Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both national and state agriculture officials have announced an invasive tick has been found in more East Tennessee counties.
The Asian longhorned tick has been identified in an additional six counties, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
The additional six counties were identified as follows:
- Knox
- Jefferson
- Claiborne
- Cocke
- Putnam
- Sevier
State officials said the tick was previously detected in Union and Roane counties in May.
PREVIOUS STORY: Invasive tick found in East Tennessee
Officials are reminding people that cattle and canines are susceptible to tick bites.
In the release, Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials gave the following tips to prevent tick bites in animals and livestock:
- Coordinate with your veterinarian to determine appropriate pest prevention for pets and livestock.
- Check pets and livestock for ticks frequently
- Remove any ticks by pulling from the attachment site of the tick bite with tweezers
- Monitor your pets and livestock for any changes in health